Love your neighbor. Period.

I guess I just don't understand all the bugaboo and controversy about the proposed Non-Discrimination Ordinance.

It is my understanding that there are already national/federal laws in place to prevent and enforce discrimination on the basis of sex, age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation as regards hiring, housing and "the American way."

So, why wouldn't you vote for an NDO locally? It simply states that we affirm the pre-existing federal laws and mandates.

Many professed "Christians" like to cite that verse in the Bible, in Leviticus, (you all know the one), but our New Testament "God", the Lord Jesus Christ, changed all that to simply, “Love god above all else, and love your neighbor as yourself.” And of course, “Judge not that you be not judged.”

We all (myself included) fall short of being perfect, which is the reason for Christ's sacrifice on the cross for us. I saw a distasteful sentiment on a flag in a neo-Nazi type store once, that said, "Kill 'em all and let God sort 'em out." Part of that is right-thinking, but it should be, according to Jesus, “Love them all and let God sort them out.” According to Jesus' mandates, we are just to love our neighbor as ourselves. Period.