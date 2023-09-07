On Aug. 31, 2023, I was reading messages on my Chrome Book when my screen was blocked. Being “computer stupid,” there was a phone number at the bottom of the screen and it said they could help me. I called the number and the adventure began.

It was a scam and I fell for it. They convinced me to buy three gift cards (totaling $700) and then talked me into giving them the activation numbers of the cards.

This letter is not to stress my being scammed. It’s about what happened as the scam continued. The scammers then had me withdraw $5,000 cash and sent me to Lowe’s to buy $5,000 worth of gift cards.

Cheryl Ott, a cashier at Lowe’s, told me I was being scammed and would not sell me the cards. Before long, I had four other employees confronting me. I told them to mind their business. The four employees included: Jeff Kleppelid, assistant manager; Jenn Leone, front end manager; Kelly Schieno, assistant protection manager; and Travis White, assistant manager.

They refused to sell me anything. They then called Billings Police Officer Gallagher who came to my home and gave me the same story as the Lowe’s employees. By this time, I realized I really was being scammed.

I thank these Lowe’s employees and Officer Gallagher for saving me $5,000. I do no banking online and buy nothing on the internet, so the scammers were not able to access credit cards or banking account. That saved me, too.

I think I’ll have STUPID written on my forehead. I lost $700 on the initial gift cards, but feel it was a lesson learned.

Kenneth L. Peterson

Billings