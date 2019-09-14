In spite of the hype, hopes and subsidies (our taxes) for renewables, the luster is coming off. Several states and many communities are rejecting expansions and/or new wind farms for many reasons. MIT listed nine states and many communities saying no, not now and flatly rejecting some proposals. American Power's new $4.5 billion project in Texas was rejected when "they couldn't prove that there was an economic need." American Power offered a similar $4.5 billion farm to Oklahoma and it too was rejected "when they failed to prove that it didn't benefit ratepayers."
The Institute for Energy shows that on average, wind power is three times more expensive than coal.
Utah State University found that the hidden cost of wind energy is, on average, 48 percent higher than claims being made.
The Federal Energy Commission found that energy from wind is nearly four times more expensive than nuclear and three times more than coal.
Be sure to ask your power commissioners and power co-ops about higher taxes and higher energy costs. Be sure to ask what the power purchase mandate is all about.
And last, where are the Earth saviors and animal rights organizations when thousands of acres of animal habitat and grassland is mutilated and destroyed forever. EPA says wind power needs 60 acres per megawatt. All of this for a 38% efficient energy producer. So much for the hype and lies.
Rich Lloyd
Absarokee