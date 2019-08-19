In Montana in the summers, we spend our days on the river as a family. As residents of Livingston we mainly frequent the Yellowstone practically right outside our back door, but we also head to the Boulder, Gallatin and more. It’s a joy to watch our kids cast for trout, learn the ropes on the oars, and scurry around the banks chasing bugs.
The reason why my family can access all of these amazing rivers across Montana is simple: the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
LWCF has directly funded over 165 fishing access sites across the state, which roughly translates to three quarters of all fishing access sites in Montana. When you consider how many fishing guides, outfitters, boating retailers, fishing retailers, and more depend on access to our public waters, LWCF has a huge impact not only on our quality of life, but also our economic vitality as a state.
My husband and I were able to travel to Washington, D.C., last year to advocate for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In early 2019 Congress passed permanent reauthorization, but we still need to fund this program vital to Montana. We urge our delegation to swiftly pass legislation for full, dedicated funding for LWCF — our rivers depend upon it.
Brooke Laird
Livingston