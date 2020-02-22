LWV supports Billings welcome ordinance

On Feb. 24, the Billings City Council will discuss and vote on whether to put the new Welcoming Diversity Ordinance on the Council’s agenda next month. The League of Women Voters of Billings urges council members to go forward with another public discussion on this topic so important to the Billings community.
The proposed ordinance has language to announce to the world that Billings community welcomes everyone and does not condone discrimination towards any individuals seeking public goods or services. It specifically addresses discrimination against anyone in the Billings community due to their “sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or because of their association with a person or group of people so identified”, or our LGBTQ community.
It appears that Councilwoman Ronning has addressed the concerns of the previous council by rewriting the ordinance that was narrowly voted down in 2014. The city leaders again have an opportunity to consider how this ordinance will affect our city’s reputation and ultimately its finances. Discrimination comes at a cost to everyone in a community. Researchers from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law examined the cost of discrimination against LGBT(Q) individuals and the fiscal impact of non-discrimination laws. They found that discrimination increases homelessness, the need for housing and shelters and has a direct impact on other kinds of public assistance.
You have free articles remaining.
Nationally, there is broad public support for local non-discrimination ordinances. It is estimated that approximately 4% of the workforce identifies as LGBTQ. This is particularly relevant among millennial workers, who report a higher identification as LGBTQ and for whom LGBTQ issues are important. Without a welcoming community to all, Billings risks a shortage of talented employees. In addition, communities that do not embrace non-discrimination ordinances risk losing revenue such as tourist spending or federal or state contracts.
The League of Women Voters advocates that all levels of government, including our own City Council, share the responsibility to provide equality of opportunity for education, employment, and housing for all persons regardless of their race, color, gender, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, or disability.
Cathy Fitzgerald
President, LWV-Billings