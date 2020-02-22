LWV supports Billings welcome ordinance

On Feb. 24, the Billings City Council will discuss and vote on whether to put the new Welcoming Diversity Ordinance on the Council’s agenda next month. The League of Women Voters of Billings urges council members to go forward with another public discussion on this topic so important to the Billings community.

The proposed ordinance has language to announce to the world that Billings community welcomes everyone and does not condone discrimination towards any individuals seeking public goods or services. It specifically addresses discrimination against anyone in the Billings community due to their “sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or because of their association with a person or group of people so identified”, or our LGBTQ community.