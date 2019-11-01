Politicians from both parties who are running for national office use the term "Montana values" when they have nothing else to say. Allow me to make a list of the values of both corporate parties and afterwards, you can tell me if these are what Montanans value.
1. If you and your family cannot survive on starvation wages, you should die.
2. If you cannot afford health insurance, you should die.
3. If you cannot afford your prescription costs, you should die.
4. If you can no longer afford your rent or the bank throws you out of your house, you should freeze.
5. Corporations need to poison your air, water and food supply because they need to increase profits.
6. Corporate profits are more important than human extinction.
7. If you are a sovereign nation that wants to impede corporate profits, we will invade you or murder your head of state.
8. We need to be in a cycle of endless war because defense contractors would go broke otherwise.
9. We need policies of mass incarceration or states and corporation would lose a source of slave labor.
10. Corporations should be able to warehouse humans in private prisons.
The list of lovely things your wonderful Democrats and Republicans believe in is way larger but I am only given 250 words. Maybe it is time to ditch the two-party system because the two parties have merged into one corporate party and we are being crushed.
Frans Swier
Valier