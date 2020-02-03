Make Daines pay at ballot box

Although my wife and I retired in New Mexico, we are both native Montanans, spent our working lives there, and still follow Montana politics with great interest. We are saddened that Senator Steve Daines joined with other Senate Republicans in creating a sham impeachment trial. Not only did Senator Mitch McConnell brazenly announce the outcome of the trial before it even began, but Republican senators also willfully suppressed witnesses who had firsthand information about quid pro quo, abuse of power and withholding of appropriated money (this last deemed a crime by the GAO, an impartial agency if there ever was one). Daines was an eager participant in this travesty of justice. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, all Americans should support a fair trial, with evidence and witnesses introduced impartially and without suppression. Therefore, we urge Montanans to make Daines pay at the ballot box. Vote him out of office.