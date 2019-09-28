I love Glendive, I was born and raised here and it is where I choose to live and raise my children. I also know that people who live here care about the future of our home.
Radioactive oil waste is coming into our community by way of North Dakota. What does this mean for our health and our future? I found out that North Dakota has rules, and Montana doesn't. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released their set of draft rules, and they're not sufficient!
I think the DEQ should do its job and listen to the people of Glendive. I want to see rules that are as strict as North Dakota. I think it’s especially important that the radioactivity limit is as strict as theirs. Right now, the DEQ is proposing a limit four times North Dakota’s!
Also, if radiation levels ever spike, Montana landfills have 15 days to report it to DEQ. That is not acceptable. North Dakota requires landfills to stop accepting waste until the situation can be evaluated.
Why does Montana deserve less than North Dakota? Tell the DEQ not to make Montana North Dakota’s dumping ground. You can submit public comment on the rules here: northernplains.org/rad-waste-deq-comments.
Melissa Mittelstaed
Glendive