It occurs to me that President Trump and a great many of his supporting cohorts, including members of his cabinet, should be held accountable for most of the mass shootings that have occurred in the last three years. These folks can and do use their monetary affluence to purchase power, while those less fortunate have only the currency of violence.
Tim Crawford
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Belgrade