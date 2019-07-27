In reply to George Sorensen’s question about why Christians support Trump, let me be of help. I am a 69 year-old, married, Christian Jew, an ex-Republican and now a Democrat. My father fled Nazi-occupied Poland. Some of his family did not make it out and were murdered by the Nazis.
My Jewish blood encouraged me to study the rise of the Third Reich. I see many similarities in what is happening in this country. Brainwashing a nation of people is necessary before a dictator can successfully come to power. Hitler used it to his advantage and Trump along with Putin have very successfully used it to bring in Trump’s regime. Without Fox News and social media, Putin could not have brainwashed so many people. This is the earthly reality.
The spiritual reality is Satan is alive and well, and none of this is a surprise to God. The truth is that this was all prophesied in Second Timothy, chapter 3. “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power.” In other words, brother, continue in the faith and keep your eyes on Jesus. Many in the Church have been deceived, but not all.
John Reid
Billings