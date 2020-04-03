May God bless healthcare providers

May God bless healthcare providers

{{featured_button_text}}

An open letter to all health care workers everywhere: I have been in a war. I have been in combat. I must warn you — you are stepping into a war zone. Look closely after one another, and do your training. If you do what you have been trained to do, it will keep you out of trouble. Your work mates around you will do the rest. May God bless you, for you are doing the work of God. You are doing just fine. Thank you!

Ed Dramer

Kalispell

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News