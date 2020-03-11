Maybe a woman could beat Trump

The article in the Sunday, Feb. 9, Gazette reporting widespread doubt among Democrats concerning our readiness for a female president disturbed and disappointed me. Has anyone asked when will Americans be ready?

People in other countries around the world have proven themselves ready for female leaders for many years, electing people like Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir, and Angela Merkel.

President Trump has been successful by shaping the political game in this country as a street fight without rules. Pundits declare he is a spoiled child lacking the emotional maturity to deal with women. A smart woman candidate would be able to capitalize on that, exposing his crass buffoonery in real time, thus redefining the rules of engagement as a more civil and ultimately more productive endeavor.

Democrats who doubt the ability of a woman to become president are effectively restoring a much too old glass ceiling and depriving themselves of their best chance of electoral victory.

Karl W. Schmiedeskamp

Billings

