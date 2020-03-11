Maybe a woman could beat Trump

Maybe a woman could beat Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

The article in the Sunday, Feb. 9, Gazette reporting widespread doubt among Democrats concerning our readiness for a female president disturbed and disappointed me. Has anyone asked when will Americans be ready?

People in other countries around the world have proven themselves ready for female leaders for many years, electing people like Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir, and Angela Merkel.

President Trump has been successful by shaping the political game in this country as a street fight without rules. Pundits declare he is a spoiled child lacking the emotional maturity to deal with women. A smart woman candidate would be able to capitalize on that, exposing his crass buffoonery in real time, thus redefining the rules of engagement as a more civil and ultimately more productive endeavor.

Democrats who doubt the ability of a woman to become president are effectively restoring a much too old glass ceiling and depriving themselves of their best chance of electoral victory.

Karl W. Schmiedeskamp

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News