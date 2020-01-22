I felt the urge to weigh in on the topic of prayer in schools. Normally I would the avoid the issue, understanding that the most faithful among us already pray in schools, at work, at home, at church and wherever and whenever they choose. Additionally, I can’t imagine any of the principals I ever knew, to represent the universal truth, as if one day, they would be delivering daily prayers to a spiritually diverse student body and the employed staff.
But surprisingly, the latest initiative was spurred on by none other than President Donald J. Trump, a man who I always felt was happily unencumbered by moral and spiritual demands. Be this as it may, I had to take stock of where we are today and how it so happens, that an educated society would produce such election results so as to hand the power of government over to individuals whose blatant corruption and self-serving interests rob the very people supporting them.
Sadly, when so many are so easily misled, the prosperity of the nation quickly slips from hands of the citizenry, and the developmental direction of the country takes a dramatic detour, making it harder to earn a good living while funneling fortunes into kleptocrats’ coffers.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps if schools have stopped producing a society up to the task of self-governance, then teaching the nation to start praying might not be a bad idea.
Jeff Meide
Billings