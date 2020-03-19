Maybe socialism isn't so bad

These are trying times for all of us as the coronavirus has impacted our daily lives in so many ways.

Grocery stores are jammed, restaurants and hotels are empty, and our IRAs and 401(k)s are sinking daily. Already many businesses are hurting and desperate for some assistance as they endure this black swan event. Our representatives from both sides of the aisle are clamoring to come to the rescue with loans, cash and other forms of government aid to those impacted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rest assured, that even those self-professed conservatives who were categorizing Democrats as socialists, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those same liberals waiting to slurp from the public trough. This is what we do as a compassionate nation, we help those in need for “but for the grace of God, there go I.”

It is good for all of us to think about those for whom these kinds of insecurities are a daily fact of life. Illness, job loss, divorce, refugee status and so many other occurrences meant some in our society were left behind even before the current pandemic. Think of this before you condemn social programs and our representatives who support them. I have a feeling that the pejorative use of the term “socialist” might just smack of hypocrisy for those who threw it about so freely a month ago and now are faced with subsidizing their own formerly affluent supporters.