Mayor, council deserve thanks

My salute and congratulations to the mayor and city council of Billings for turning down the NDO. Everything is already currently law and is in place. This reminds me of the Progressive, Liberal Communist Democrats in Washington, D.C., who have done absolutely nothing for America in over three years. They are insane.
As to LGBT, dream on and keep it to yourselves. It's not a problem to me or anybody else. Oh, by the way, read the Bible sometime. It's all there for your review. You might learn something.
Max Lenington
Billings