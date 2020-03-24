Media should stop the sensationalism

Where are the elderly supposed to buy food? All the shelves are bare.
My 88-year-old aunt sent out a senior shopper this morning to get toilet paper, soup, cereal but all the shelves are bare and they came back with beans.
Instead of the press focusing on and escalating the panic, I would think you need to calm the masses with reassurance that this virus is not something to panic about. Where is your sense of decency? Fortunately my aunt has us to rely on, but not everyone has that luxury. It's time for us to pull together to take care of one another. Do the right thing, stop the sensationalism.
Rayanne Schuler
Billings
