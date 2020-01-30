Medicare offers Alzheimer's help

There are 21,000 Montanans living with Alzheimer’s disease, and another 50,000 Montanans who are providing unpaid care to them. For people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, care planning is essential to learning about available treatments, clinical trials and support services. Accessing these service results in a higher quality of life.

As someone seeing the effects that Alzheimer’s has on people, I understand the enormous burden that it has on Montana families. The changes in the personality that happen, the frustration that these people have causes significant stress. Thankfully, Medicare recently began covering critical Alzheimer’s care planning services but not enough patients and providers are aware of this resource.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That’s why I’m asking Rep. Gianforte to co-sponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 1873), and thanking Senator Daines and Senator Tester for their support. This legislation would help educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services through Medicare, and give them the knowledge and tools to better help their patients and families living with dementia. With our full delegation’s support, we can make sure that Montana families have the care that they need, until the day comes that we achieve a world without Alzheimer’s.