The U.S. has a problem of health care affordability, particularly among senior citizens. As a diabetic, I am grateful for the growing body of medical knowledge allowing to me to now manage this disease with relatively little fuss. The challenge in America is not breaking new ground — it is helping more patients access existing therapies
To make more money at the expense of seniors struggling to afford basic medicine is, to put it bluntly, unconscionable. The Medicare agency seems to agree, and they want to require drug plans to pass rebates and discounts on to beneficiaries.
I believe that health care is a human right, alongside other basic needs like food and housing, education and meaningful work. This is why so many Catholics and other faith-filled people devote themselves to serving the sick. If health is to be more than privilege available only to the few, treatments must be affordable. This rebate rule proposed by Medicare can help.
Ensuring the discounts already being offered in prescription drugs make it to seniors who need these medications is the right thing to do. I encourage the Medicare agency to follow through on its good intentions.
George Burns
Helena