Missing Selena

I never met Selena Not Afraid, but I miss her. I would love to hear the stories the four adults told to law enforcement about why they left her at the rest stop area to die a short time later. I'd like to know how the adults communicated, especially for the remaining female adult to be fortunate to get a quick ride after the guy drove away in the van.

Also strange is the fact Selena wasn't found for weeks relatively close to the rest stop. I've conducted several searches in practice and in reality, and if you know what you are doing on bare ground with a little snow on the tan grasses, it should have been easy to find her more quickly. The land is barren and rolling, so a human lifeless body didn't move at all, or did it? Waiting for toxicology report.