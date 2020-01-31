Mixed up priorities

Mixed up priorities

I have it on good authority that there is some concern in the health care industry that the proposed cuts by Democrat presidential candidates in the costs associated with personal health care may curtail some of the growing profits in the medical professions.

Not to worry. Recent accounts of the Trump administration cutting federal protection for millions of miles of streams, arroyos, and acres of wetlands should give those who fear losses in the medical world hope, if not jubilation. Increased pollution, chemical as well as biological, promise a great increase in illnesses requiring medical attention. This of course presumes that medical subsidies do not go the way indicated by the current administration for food stamps (SNAP) and Social Security.

Tim Crawford

Belgrade

