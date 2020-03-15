Money can buy anything

Haven’t been convicted of a federal crime but still want to take advantage of your wealth? Consider becoming an ambassador. Gordon Sondland donated a million dollars to Trump’s Inaugural Committee in 2017 and was appointed Ambassador to European Union the following year. (Caveat, if you testify under oath and your information is not favorable to the president you will lose your ambassadorship.) Robert Johnson has donated more than a million dollars to Republican groups and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 2017. Doug Manchester's million-dollar donation was followed in 2017 by nomination for Ambassador to the Bahamas, later withdrawn because of suspected pay-for-play. Handbag designer Lana Marks donated $898,000 to Trump Victory and is now the Ambassador to South Africa.