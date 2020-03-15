Money can buy anything

Beg your pardon? No, that won’t do.
But you can buy your pardon! What an opportunity! If you have been sentenced in federal court for a crime, this is a unique time in American history to secure a pardon or clemency.
In February, Nelson Petz raised over $10 million for President Donald Trump’s re-election fund. Petz advocated that Michael Milken (found guilty of securities fraud) receive a presidential pardon, and boom! Done. The family of Paul Pogue donated $200,000 to the re-election fund, and boom! In February, Paul Pogue received clemency. Money is the ticket.
Haven’t been convicted of a federal crime but still want to take advantage of your wealth? Consider becoming an ambassador. Gordon Sondland donated a million dollars to Trump’s Inaugural Committee in 2017 and was appointed Ambassador to European Union the following year. (Caveat, if you testify under oath and your information is not favorable to the president you will lose your ambassadorship.) Robert Johnson has donated more than a million dollars to Republican groups and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 2017. Doug Manchester's million-dollar donation was followed in 2017 by nomination for Ambassador to the Bahamas, later withdrawn because of suspected pay-for-play. Handbag designer Lana Marks donated $898,000 to Trump Victory and is now the Ambassador to South Africa.
Opportunities to leverage wealth have always been common in nations run by dictators. Now that we’re moving towards becoming a dictatorship, positions and pardons are for sale here, too.
Stephanie Brancati
Big Arm