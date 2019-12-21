I am respectfully hoping to sway viewpoints on the reckless and damaging killing for the sake of killing in the upcoming American Legion Coyote Killing Contest. This "contest" promotes a warped perspective on hunting. To mass kill for prizes seems so against any hunting ethic I grew up with. There is no need for the killing and there is no use for the meat. Killing for the pure sake of killing seems to send a poor message about the sanctity of life in general. In these times of mass shootings I cannot see why this type of "sporting" event is condoned.
This type of killing contest is unsporting. It removes any notion of fair chase — the fundamental hunting ethic that dictates that the hunter should not gain an unfair advantage over the hunted. Participants often use high-tech equipment. Including the use of electronic calling devices that mimic the cries of coyotes in distress. These are used to attract coyotes into rifle range. This is not an ethical hunting practice.
There is no determination of gender prior to shooting. Dependent young may be orphaned during these events, leaving them to die from starvation, predation or exposure.
Contests are not sound wildlife management. All species play a vital role in healthy ecosystems. Indiscriminate killing of native carnivores like coyotes may reduce their populations temporarily, but the best available science demonstrates that these species will respond with an increase in numbers.
This type of killing contests is unfair, inhumane and unsustainable. Gratuitous killing for thrills and prizes is not a good representation of Montana’s hunting tradition. These wildlife killing contests send the dangerous message to Montana’s youth that hunting is just about killing for fun, prizes and bragging rights.
Gruesome killing contests have nothing to do with hunting ethics, conservation, stewardship, or respect for the public’s wildlife. They don’t result in more game species like deer for hunters, and they don’t prevent conflicts with humans, pets, or livestock. It’s simply killing for fun, and an insult to the great outdoors tradition of the Big Sky State. This is not what Montana wants to be known for.
Unethical hunting does not represent our Montana values. Montana is better than this. Hunters are better than this.
Rebecca Post
Olympia, Wash.