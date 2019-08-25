In Monday’s edition of The Gazette there was a story about an art professor and vexillologist at MSU who thinks Montana needs to design a new state flag. And they’re absolutely right.
Montana’s state flag is, at best, nondescript, and at worst, just plain ugly. It’s the kind of flag that vexillologists refer to tongue-in-cheek as an “SOB,” which in this case stands for “Seal on a Bedsheet,” which is an apt description of our state flag. So unoriginal is the design of our state flag that no fewer than half the 50 states employ the same “SOB” flag design, with 15 of them using a similar shade of dark blue background as Montana’s. That’s why states like Montana and Wisconsin have added the state name emblazoned on the flag over the years, because otherwise, they would be indistinguishable from all the other “SOB” state flags with dark blue backgrounds.
Of course adding the state’s name may help you tell Montana’s flag apart from all the others like it, but it doesn’t actually make it any better. In fact, one of the five principals of flag design espoused by the North American Vexillogical Association is “No lettering or seals.” Montana’s flag violates both principals.
Montanans pride themselves on being original and having a unique way of life compared to the rest of the states. Let’s design a new state flag that truly reflects our state’s unique character rather than lazily copies what half the other states have done.
Jason Stuart
Glendive