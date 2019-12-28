NorthWestern Energy’s plan to build 800 megawatts of fracked-in-Montana gas fired electrical generation would add 12,000 tons of CO2 to the atmosphere daily. The plan ignores clean energy and high costs of new pipelines, while NWE increases its share in aging Colstrip 4 to 55%.
NorthWestern Energy claims to provide reliable, cheap electricity. However the price of clean energy has dropped 80% since 2010 according to a 2018-19 study by Rocky Mountain Institute. According to RMI, Clean Energy Portfolios — combinations of solar, wind, hydro, battery and conservation — are now on par with gas, both in reliability and costs of construction and operation, and projected to continue dropping in price, which is why Colorado, Indiana, Michigan and other states’ utilities decided in 2019 to invest in CEPs.
RMI examined all 88 proposed plans in the U.S. to add gas plants and found if all were dropped in favor of CEPs, customers would save $29 billion a year and keep 100 million tons of CO2 per year could be avoided. By 2035, the report says, it will be cost effective to scrap any gas burning plant operating and replace it with CEPs, and that this is putting at risk tens of billions of investment dollars in fossils.
It's time for the Public Service Commission to tell NWE that Montana will no longer accept the many high health and financial costs of fossil fuels The PSC is taking comments on the plan until Jan. 6.
Joe Newman
Bozeman