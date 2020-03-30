Montana needs to use common sense

Gov. Steve Bullock and John Felton: Montana and Billings are not New York! Your response to the current COVID-19 so-called pandemic reflect a "Chicken Little - the sky is falling" reaction. Why don't you reference some real facts? In Montana as of Feb. 29, there are a reported 3,958 cases of influenza, 361 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.

During the 2017-2018 flu season in Montana there were 4,605 cases, 979 hospitalizations and 79 deaths. During the same period in the U.S. there were 45 million people infected, 810,000 hospitalized and more than 61,000 deaths. Other facts that should be considered when making decisions of this nature is the impact of population density and influenza type spread. For example, in South Korea the population density per square mile is 1,302 people and in its capital of Seoul it is 41,655 per square mile. In the USA it is 90 people per square mile and in New York it is 90 per square mile and 27,751 in New York City.

In Montana we have 7.1 individuals per square mile and 2,400 per square mile in Billings. Another fact that is interesting is ICUs per 100,000 people. In Italy it is 12.5, the U.S. is 34.2. To be politically correct in your response to this current hysteria alarming! I think in Montana we have the ability to use common sense and respond to this without destroying our businesses and lives. I just wish our government officials would use some of the same.