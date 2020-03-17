Montana supports LBGTQ+ community

Over 72% of Montanans support LGBTQ+ non-discrimination laws. Montanans overwhelmingly agree, with a growing list of 22 states that believe, LGBTQ+ people should have protections from discrimination and access to the same housing and work opportunities that their friends, family, and neighbors do.
When Montanans speak so clearly on an issue, it is important acknowledge the civil servants who stand with the people. I would like to compliment state Sen. Margie MacDonald, who has a strong record of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
Zack Smith
Montana Advancement Project
Billings