Monte Beck: Justice demands Daines be impartial

An Open Letter to Senator Steve Daines:
The rules governing the upcoming impeachment trial of President Trump should be no different than any other serious trial conducted in courthouses across the country.
I’ve been a trial lawyer for over 40 years. I’ve been president of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the president of the Montana chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, an organization comprised of plaintiff and defense trial attorneys dedicated to preserving the constitutional right to impartial jury trials. In the dozens of jury trials I’ve had, in no case did the trial judge or jury move forward without evidence of documents, exhibits or witness testimony. The job of U.S. Supreme Justice Roberts is to conduct an “impartial” trial which by definition involves receiving evidence from both the prosecution and the defense. On both sides, cross examination and rebuttal evidence are the tools which ferrets out truth from fiction.
So how is it that any impartial trial proceed without witnesses, documents, exhibits and other evidence? In place, do we substitute only lawyer argument, the outcome of which may depend on orator skills rather than fact?
I watched Sens. Daines and Jon Tester sworn in by Justice John Roberts to be impartial jurors and sign an oath to do the same. The role of any juror is to listen, consider and weigh the evidence presented by both sides. In deliberations they are obligated to apply the guiding constitutional legal principles and render a just and fair verdict. But before this solemn duty can be fulfilled the senators have decided instead to vote on whether they will allow the presentation of relevant witness testimony and documents. Both witness testimony and proposed exhibits are scrutinized under the many civil procedure and evidence rules governing admissible evidence, so what is the overriding interest that prevents such a procedure? None that I discern.
Each senator’s vote to allow or prohibit witnesses and documents will be of significant historical importance for three reasons: First, it allows for an informed jury; second, it assures a transparent and fair trial and finally, it fulfills the sworn commitment to do impartial justice. No Montana citizen would accept anything less were it their own trial. Political persuasion should not sway the adherence to the rule of law and impartial trial proceedings as they are the guiding values for a just society.
Witnesses, documents and other evidence must be allowed in a trial. Voting to exclude these essential elements of a trial is a reflection of the senators’ character, integrity and commitment to the constitutional protections governing fair and just trials. We can and should judge as citizens whether our elected senators will be remembered in history as supporting an informed jury and rendering impartial justice, no matter the ultimate outcome of the trial. Process is as important as substance in any trial, much less one of such significance as the impeachment trial of our president. The solemn constitutional duty bestowed on our senators demands nothing less.
Monte Beck lives in Bozeman.