Moral relativism strangles rights

Moral relativism is strangling our natural rights through deception.

A liberal cultural Marxist ideology rejects the idea there is inherent right or wrong in the world and there is no natural law or no God-given law. Only by comparison does their moral compass find one thing right or wrong over another. This lack of grounding lets evil intentions virtue-signal their way into our society and into our laws. Its only defense is name-calling or diverting from the point.

I fear we will fall deeper and deeper into upside down world if we do not stand up now.

Michael Luhr

Billings

