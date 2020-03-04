Moral relativism strangles rights

Moral relativism is strangling our natural rights through deception.
A liberal cultural Marxist ideology rejects the idea there is inherent right or wrong in the world and there is no natural law or no God-given law. Only by comparison does their moral compass find one thing right or wrong over another. This lack of grounding lets evil intentions virtue-signal their way into our society and into our laws. Its only defense is name-calling or diverting from the point.
You have free articles remaining.
I fear we will fall deeper and deeper into upside down world if we do not stand up now.
Michael Luhr
Billings