A Dec. 19 Gazette editorial asked “Have you heard the citizens of Billings clamoring for a new City Hall? … the City Council has solicited proposals for space to consolidate city offices, meeting rooms and a courtroom in one place. The offer city leaders selected as the best would cost about $27 million and purchase the basement and three other floors of the Stillwater Building, the former federal courthouse just a block from City Hall.”
The Gazette needs to pay attention. A facilities master plan was commissioned by the city council in June 2014. The plan has been updated twice, the last time in June of 2019. Each of the past two years, the Capital Improvement Plan has included $45 million to build a new city hall (does not include the cost of a parking garage). The One Big Sky Plan proposed building a new city hall for $90 million. Bob Dunn’s management costs were an additional $175 million.
The Gazette asks, “If the city purchased most of the Stillwater Building, what would happen to the downtown tax base? Wouldn't the city owned space come off the tax rolls, thereby reducing funds available for the downtown tax increment financing district?”
I ask why The Gazette considers it beneficial that taxpayers outside the TIF district pay rent and property taxes to downtown property owners so that the TIF district has more money available to loan money to other downtown business owners?
Our opportunity is now. Other options are significantly more expensive.
Pam Ellis
Billings