Mues is best for US Senate

I am writing in support of John Mues for U.S. Senate. As a Vietnam era combat vet I feel Mues is the only Senate candidate who understands the problems facing veterans. Being a combat veteran himself and doing many tours of duty around the world he also understands the issues facing our country. As a farmer and rancher he also knows the issues facing our agriculture sector. As a teacher he knows the issues facing our schools and teachers and students.
He is a real native Montanan, not from California. I truly believe he is the best candidate for Montana Senator and has the ability to take the seat away from Steve Daines.
Robert Bergerson
Billings