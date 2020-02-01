Music provides life lessons

I wish I could have been there at the recent school board meeting to stand in support for music programs in Billings Public Schools.

I would have told the school board about how band had been my community from elementary to high school; where I found my friends and had the most fun.

I would have told the school board that music taught me how to be a part of a team, how to learn from mistakes, and that hard work pays off.

But, I couldn’t be at the meeting. I’m currently attending college at the University of Pennsylvania, where still today my community is the band. As a part of the Penn Band, I have learned how to be a leader and how to be a supportive team member. These are real world skills that I would not have learned this early in my life had it not been for band.

In fact, I may have never gotten involved in this amazing community, if not for elementary band. I moved to Montana in elementary school and I used music to make friends. I can’t imagine where my life would be if not for music education.

I urge you to think about that student who may need the community, or the future leaders who could learn so much from music, if only they get involved early on.

School District 2, don’t reduce music programming.