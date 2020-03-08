Muskett's article was misleading

Dr. Alan Muskett’s “Take it From Me: Don’t Fly Low” (The Billings Gazette, Feb. 24) urges risk mitigation with stories of aviation and driving, but this is misleading since neither are the biggest problems. Rather, Muskett’s own profession, medicine, drives the third-highest cause of death in the U.S. — medical errors.

Aviation has seen a decline of accidents since 2009 — now one-third that of the 1970s. Chartered flights like Kobe Bryant’s maintain accident rates another one-third less than general aviation. Traffic accidents in Billings have declined since 2004. In 2017, we experienced just two fatal wrecks, 42 with serious injuries. Perhaps surprising, but we are relatively safe in the air and on the roads.

In contrast, Johns Hopkins researchers estimated around 250,000 medical error-related deaths likely occurred in 2013, 9% of the U.S. total. In Billings, we might statistically expect 60 dead per year from medical errors. How is Muskett surprised by people finding “stupid ways to die” when his profession is precisely one of those ways?

So, if you need hospitalization or significant medical care:

Educate yourself. Ask why procedures and medications are recommended and understand their risks.