N. Cheyenne council failing its people

Since my last letter to the editor, it’s apparent that the right eye needs to view this. The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council is not taking their oaths seriously, as they are always on travel, hardly one or two in the office. No regularly scheduled meeting according to the Northern Cheyenne tribe’s written Constitution and by-laws. Daily business cannot be conducted for a tribal nation when there is no governmental quorum.

An audit is needed to review how the tribe is severely spending money on travel using 638 federal funds. This would be along the lines of theft of services by our own government officials and the people are being oppressed and ignored. No council meeting last week. Council and president were on travel. This is getting to be the new norm. Our government clearly doesn’t abide our Constitution. The council was on travel regarding a magazine, Warriors Spirit, and our president regarding tribal business, but advocating. Our tribal government won't schedule their travel around the Constitution’s appointed council meetings dates. I question how our government is operating — or should I say not operating.