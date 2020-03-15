NDO editorial was silly

The Gazette opinion of Feb. 26, regarding the NDO, was an exercise in silliness. The opening gambit was an excoriation of the City Council for not wanting to listen to the issue. The editor should have attended the meeting. The council listened for more than two hours and discussed for another hour. I attended, and I assure you that after three hours nothing new was being said. To say the council wouldn’t listen is silly.

Secondly, the editor claimed that "Christians" had not read the ordinance. I am a Christian who read, “Employer…does not include…a religious association unless the association or corporation is organized…to provide accommodations or services that are available on a non-membership basis.” Every church I know offers services, support, etc. to non-members, making them vulnerable to the charges of discrimination. Ample evidence was supplied at the meeting to demonstrate that various states with NDOs have seen Christians targeted for discrimination. To say the NDO was not read by “Christians” is silly.

Thirdly, the editor claims that Billings is a place that “will not stand for equal protection of those who may be different from us.” The LGBTQ community has precisely the same protection as every other citizen. There is no law that excludes them from the protections everyone else has. They are citizens like everyone else. To say otherwise is just, well, silly.