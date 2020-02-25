NDO is about feeling safe and welcome

I'm writing in support of the Welcoming Diversity Ordinance proposal. I do so as campus minister at United Campus Ministry at Montana State University -Billings, as the adviser to Out at MSUB, and as someone invested in the success of MSUB and Billings.

Last summer Out was part of Montana's pride festival in Helena. There we sought to attract potential students to MSUB. We talked to a range of potential students, all who worried that Billings was not a safe and welcoming community for them. They were considering other schools in communities with protections for LGBT people instead.

As MSUB has directed its efforts to recruitment and increasing enrollment, the perception of Billings as not welcoming is a roadblock for students considering college here.

This matters, especially for those from eastern Montana who make up such a large group of students at MSUB. College is the first time they are in a position to come out. They have to know they will find a welcoming community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It also matters because so many MSUB graduates stay in Billings after college. They need to know they will not be fired, denied housing, or be denied service if they are to build a life here.