These are interesting times in Billings, we are being asked to pay much more for public safety, for downtown redevelopment, for new buildings and expanded government. We need people on the City Council that can closely examine the proposals and recommendations to see what the benefits are to the citizens of Billings and not just the government.
In Ward 2 the only choice is Roy Neese, he has demonstrated the ability to drill down on proposals and see what is really needed and what we in Billings can afford. He has worked hard in the service of the residents of the Heights and has a keen understanding of the needs of the community. Please support Roy Neese for election to the City Council, you will be happy that you did.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry Brewster
Billings