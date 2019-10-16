Billings residents have an opportunity to vote for City Council candidates when the ballots are mailed Oct. 18. If you care about the direction of the city, read, talk to candidates, and vote for the candidate who you support.
I have been involved in the Heights Task Force for nine years and have worked with Roy Neese during those years. We both served as chair and officers.
I support Roy Neese for Ward 2. I was one of many Heights residents who wrote letters of support for Roy when Larry Brewster resigned. Roy was recommended by Mayor Cole and selected unanimously by the council in December 2018. Mayor Cole said he looked “for someone who had credibility in the Heights, the time to devote to the position and the work ethic to fill the requirements.”
This has been a challenging year for the council and several members have chosen not to file because being an effective member requires hours of reading, listening to constituents, and additional information gathering by talking to city staff. Several council members chose not to continue given the demands of their professional and personal lives. To vote responsibly, a council member needs to devote 20-30 hours a week in preparation.
You have free articles remaining.
Roy Neese has demonstrated careful preparation prior to council votes. His financial analysis experience is valuable in evaluating a myriad of financial challenges that come before the council.
Roy Neese was the mayor and council’s choice. Roy Neese is my choice.
Pamela Ellis
Billings