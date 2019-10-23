Ward 2 and the area it encompasses needs a strong voice, and someone who understands the immediate needs of Billings Heights. Council member Roy Neese has been that voice since being appointed to the Billings City Council. Roy understands the importance of the Inner Belt Loop completion, and the construction of the Billings Bypass. Roy has been active with the Heights Development Task Force, even before considering any political office, and has been involved in helping give the people of the Heights a voice in city government. Every year during the Bright and Beautiful cleanup, I can always count on Roy and his wife being there to pick up trash. As you consider who you want representing you on the Billings City Council this election, I hope you can join me in voting for Roy Neese for Ward 2.
Denis Pitman
Billings