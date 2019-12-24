Cayden Stidham has outdone himself this year with his Christmas light show. His father and uncle started the tradition years ago and now Cayden has taken up the tradition. I just want to thank Cayden and his family for years of delight. When I look out my door my heart grows bigger and happiness overcomes the moment.
Please come by and view the lights on the corner of Vaughn and Hillview.
My neighbors are the best. I hope for all that they can be blessed by such a neighborhood.
You have free articles remaining.
Connie Wilson
Billings