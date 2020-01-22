There is strong, bipartisan support across the country for protecting net neutrality — the idea that broadband companies and big internet platforms shouldn’t be able to block or throttle any internet traffic for their own financial, political or personal benefit. But Congress has for too long been unable to agree on a bipartisan solution.
We are long overdue for a bipartisan net neutrality bill that both protects the open internet and encourages long-term sustained investment and innovation online.
Unfortunately, the current debate in Congress has gotten stuck in a partisan impasse. Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a bill on a party-line basis that would have restored Obama-era net neutrality rules, but Senate Republicans have called that bill “dead on arrival” because it also subjects broadband service to antiquated utility rules that experts worry could undermine necessary broadband investment. A balanced approach that fully protects the open internet without the controversial utility rules seems like an obvious answer. However, this can only be achieved if both parties come together and cooperate.
As an attorney, entrepreneur and business consultant in the Billings area, I know how important open access to the internet is to the success of Montana’s economy and its growing tech sector. Montana’s tech sector is a growing success story that could only get better. As such, we, as Montanans, have a vested interest in creating a regulatory environment that facilitates growth and innovation, while attracting the investment needed to improve broadband infrastructure throughout Montana.
There’s still hope for a bipartisan solution. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) and Krysten Sinema (D-Arizona) have been working on a bipartisan basis, to find an alternative approach to protecting net neutrality that could achieve the bipartisan support necessary to pass congressional muster and become law.
With Montana’s best interests in mind, I urge Sens. Tester and Daines to join in their efforts to enact a permanent, nationwide solution to protect net neutrality and encourage more investment in broadband infrastructure.
Vu Pham, JD, MHA, CEPA
Billings