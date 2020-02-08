New law opens Legion membership to all active duty veterans

I am a proud member of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. But, I am aware that many veterans and their families have been excluded from membership because of the dates they served on active duty. So, as I was reading an article in The American Legion magazine about The Legion Act, recently passed by our U.S. Congress, I realized that many veterans may not know about this important change in the law.
The bill, signed by the president, declares that we have been at war since Dec. 7, 1941. The American Legion sought the declaration so that all who honorably served on active duty during war time are recognized for that service and can benefit from membership in the American Legion and by extension, Sons of the American Legion. Another related change is that spouses of veterans, regardless of gender, are eligible as members of the American Legion Auxiliary, along with daughters and granddaughters.
The Legion family of organizations works to help veterans and their families; be it assistance when a family member is deployed overseas, transitioning when returning from active duty, accessing medical services, or having other needs met. Members also work to benefit the communities they live in, including hosting the American Legion Boys State and Auxiliary Girls State. For all who served on active duty, the American Legion and its family of organizations want you and your family. Keep serving America! For information, contact your local American Legion Post or American Legion Auxiliary Unit.
Joy Mariska
Billings