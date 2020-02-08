New law opens Legion membership to all active duty veterans

I am a proud member of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. But, I am aware that many veterans and their families have been excluded from membership because of the dates they served on active duty. So, as I was reading an article in The American Legion magazine about The Legion Act, recently passed by our U.S. Congress, I realized that many veterans may not know about this important change in the law.

The bill, signed by the president, declares that we have been at war since Dec. 7, 1941. The American Legion sought the declaration so that all who honorably served on active duty during war time are recognized for that service and can benefit from membership in the American Legion and by extension, Sons of the American Legion. Another related change is that spouses of veterans, regardless of gender, are eligible as members of the American Legion Auxiliary, along with daughters and granddaughters.

