The new Laurel-to-Rockvale bypass that recently opened has proven to be ridiculous waste of time and money.
Up and down, up and down, over large inclines, the new road meanders adding a full mile longer than the existing road. This adds time and burns more gas, but it is not the worst design flaw. The road was designed and built to be four lanes, divided. That added safety is what was behind this project.
However, cost overruns led to only sections of the road actually paved four lanes while others sections are just two lanes, undivided. Up and down, up and down, up and down! From four lanes back to two lanes, undivided, again and again. The two-lane undivided road with the fast 70 mph speed limits is what killed dozens of people on the old highway. Remember, the highway department said the interstate between Laurel and Billings is not safe to travel at more than 65 mph. It is just a matter of paving to have it all four lanes, but there is nothing in the highway department's five-year look ahead budget to fund finishing the job. Therefore, the way it lies for the next five years, the new road is longer, takes more gas and doesn't eliminate two-lane undivided highway danger that killed so many people on the old road.
It is just a matter of time before we start decorating the new highway with white crosses.
Lou Seymour
Joliet