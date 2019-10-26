Congratulations to St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation on a very successful SAINTS benefit. However, as I read the article regarding the celebration I felt something was missing.
History often provides understanding and appreciation if it is kept alive. Meadowlark House was a dream and a desire of both Larry and Jeanne Nitz to provide a place for people traveling to Billings for medical treatments for cancer. At the time, Larry was going through chemotherapy for his own cancer diagnosis. He saw the difficulties people had in finding a place to stay for any extended period of time, and also the financial strain. He told Jeanne how fortunate they were to live in Billings and have their home to go to after a difficult day.
Out of that experience, Larry and Jeanne decided to do something about it. The Messiah Festival was born. Both Larry and Jeanne were outstanding musicians and they saw the possibilities of bringing our community together to share the beauty of the Messiah at the Christmas Season. The contributions from this endeavor were a great part in establishing Meadowlark House and keeping it going.
Meadowlark House exists because of the loving and caring hearts of Jeanne and Larry Nitz. That is the legacy I feel should be carried on when we think of the gift we have in our community.
Joanne Leuthold
Billings