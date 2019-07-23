Everybody old enough is telling where they were and what they were doing on July 20, 1969.
I had to look up the phase of the moon (waxing, 30 percent) as we were attending the Montana State High School Rodeo in Roundup and looked at it, imagining Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on it.
In the press box — I was The Gazette reporter there — the only pipeline to the outside world was my shortwave radio, by which I updated the public address announcer, Jack Ellis, on the touchdown. Then I had to drive to a little downtown Roundup hotel to phone rodeo results to the sports desk.
A little black-and-white television in the lobby allowed me to watch that momentous first step by Armstrong, which I then relayed to Ellis the moment I got back to my real job. The few hundred spectators, contestants, support people and — who knows? — maybe some livestock, all looked up at the moon. The people cheered. The livestock kept doing what they do. Those of us who cheered will never forget the moment. I can't imagine a better place to observe history than the rodeo grounds in Roundup.
Robert Davis
Waynesboro, Penn.