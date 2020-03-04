No evidence of Wuhan virus on imported goods

I wanted to ask with the virus outbreak has it come to anybody's attention that we order items from China with websites like wish.com which I use frequently and was just curious if we can get this virus through items handled by people in China? Because it is mailed directly to us from different cities in China.

Editor's note: According to public health experts at RiverStone Health in Billings and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta: In general, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of 2019-nCoV associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of 2019-nCoV in the United States associated with imported goods.