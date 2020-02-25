No medical marijuana delivery in Billings

Medical marijuana and Hospice Care?

No medical marijuana delivery allowed in Billings.

There are people in Billings that are in need of their medicine. Some are in nursing homes and others cannot leave their home. Yet Billings City Council has forgotten these citizens.

Billings City Council will not issue business licenses for marijuana.

A city business license is required not only for dispensaries but also deliveries and any sales within city limits.

I used to be allowed to deliver medical marijuana to nursing homes. I would deliver medical marijuana to patients at the Billings Clinic. I also used to deliver medical marijuana to people in need of hospice care.

Since Billings has banned medical marijuana sales from city limits these people have no access to medical marijuana.

It seems that a regulated program would be beneficial for Billings rather than deny the sick and terminal a better quality of life — as short as that may be.

My condolences,

Jason Smith

Billings

