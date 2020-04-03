No need for a second opinion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read with great interest the article in March 25,by Drs. Richard Lammers and Nathan Allen. These gentlemen are head of the Emergency Rooms at our community’s two fine hospitals.

The message is for all of us that reside in Billings, the state of Montana and for any other folks you really care about! In a nutshell, it goes like this: Stay home, stay away from others, don’t congregate and maybe most importantly wash your hands, then wash them again! It is a simple plan designed with you at the center of the care module. If we can follow this protocol for care, there will be specialized care for you should you fall victim to a severe case of this nasty virus.

Those of us that can dodge it or have a milder onset and less severe symptoms can self-care in the comfort of our own homes.

We can best help by starting to care for ourselves.

Let’s heed this timely information and do our part to ward off as much pain and suffering as we can by simply following the protocol and seeing that our Emergency Rooms, ICU units are ready for those that need them. I will be saying “I did it at home.” Knowing all the time that should I need specialized care, there would be treatment for me.

How many times do you get a second opinion, having not had to pay for the first one!