I am glad to see Congress take up the issue of surprise medical billing. We cannot choose where or when we will need emergency care, and we should not be punished financially for having an emergency. I hope Congress will not usher the current legislation through without critical changes — namely, to eliminate the simplistic price-fixing measures that will only make things worse. After all, cookie-cutter approaches to complex issues have never worked.
Insurance companies understand how to maximize their profits, proposals that regulate how much providers can charge insurance companies won’t work. Insurance networks will simply get smaller, doctors will go out of business or simple move to a larger populated area, making important (sometimes lifesaving) medical care less available. Montana is already having trouble finding doctors for our small communities and rural areas, a large percentage of Montana.
Third-party arbitration, in which an independent expert resolves billing disputes between doctors and insurers, is a much better alternative. Arbitration protects patients and removes them from the process. This system has already been proven to reduce surprise medical bills at the state level without driving up costs for patients.
Our medical insurance is supposed to make it easier for us as patients to see a doctor or get medical care. I am asking Congress to keep this in mind as they take up the issue of surprise medical bills. Congress must create transparency regulations and billing resolution systems that hold insurance companies accountable — and leave the patients out.
B. Renae Harrington
Billings