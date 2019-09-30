Thank you for your Gazette editorial Sept. 22 on the climate emergency. On the same day, the United Nations released a report on the latest climate science: The impacts of climate change are coming sooner and more intensely than predicted previously, the oceans are acidifying, and it is caused almost entirely by human activities. It is clear we need a transition from fossil fuels to renewables.
Nevertheless, NorthWestern Energy is asking the Public Service Commission to make net-metering an impractical choice for homeowners, by imposing an irrational demand charge. This will destroy the solar industry and jobs. It will subvert the intention of the legislature which created net metering in Montana.
NorthWestern Energy is also asking the PSC to allow the company to build more fossil fuel infrastructure, while resisting contracts for storage capacity and more renewables. This is an injustice to future generations. Building more fossil fuel infrastructure condemns all of us to increased climate disruption. It is time Montanans claim energy democracy and resist this out of state corporation’s bid to expand its monopolistic and destructive grip on our energy future.
At Northern Plains, we believe in the power of everyday people to come together, stand up to corporations, and have a say in the decisions that impact our lives. We’ll need to stand up to NorthWestern Energy to make that happen. Stand with us on Oct. 4, at noon at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. You can contact sydney@northernplains.org, or visit northernplains.org.
Mary Fitzpatrick, member
Northern Plains Resource Council
Billings