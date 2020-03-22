Not all Montanans being treated equally

Right now, not all Montanans are being treated equally. Those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender can still be fired from their jobs and denied housing and access to public accommodations — all while having no legal protections offered to them by the state.

It is time that all Montanans are afforded the same opportunities for work, housing and access to public spaces. After all, over 72% of Montanans support LGBTQ+ non-discrimination policies which would garner these protections. I would also like to thank Sen. Jen Gross of Billings for fighting and helping make the shared values of all Montanans a reality.